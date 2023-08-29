13abc Marketplace
8/29: Derek’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

A dry weather pattern ahead, plus a heatwave to start off September!
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: A shower and a rumble of thunder is possible before midnight. Then, partly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s. WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies early, then becoming sunny from west to east in the afternoon. A sprinkle is possible, especially east of I-75, and it’ll be cooler with highs in the low 70s. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear & a bit chilly with lows in the upper 40s! THURSDAY: Sunny and beautiful with highs in the mid-70s. EXTENDED: More sunshine Friday with highs in the low to mid-80s. Getting hot Saturday with highs near 90 under mostly sunny skies. Mostly sunny and even hotter Sunday with highs in the low 90s. Blazing sunshine and the highest heat is expected for Labor Day Monday and Tuesday, with highs both days in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

