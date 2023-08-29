13abc Marketplace
8/29: Erin’s Noon Forecast

Mostly sunny with incoming clouds from the northwest; chance of an evening shower
Mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy with incoming moisture from the northwest. Some areas could see some rain this evening.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Temperatures climb back into the 80s today, and we are still tracking a chance for rain this evening. Most of the moisture keeps north of our area, but counties in Southeast Michigan are mostly likely to see the passing showers. Once we see the rain swing east, winds shift to be more northerly, and we are tracking some clouds tomorrow. Temperatures cool back to the low-70s, and they will be even cooler by the lakeshore. Dry air settles in through the weekend. Heat doesn’t return until the weekend, just in time for any Labor Day festivities.

