8/29: Erin’s Noon Forecast

Temperatures climb back into the 80s today, and we are still tracking a chance for rain this evening. Most of the moisture keeps north of our area, but counties in Southeast Michigan are mostly likely to see the passing showers. Once we see the rain swing east, winds shift to be more northerly, and we are tracking some clouds tomorrow. Temperatures cool back to the low-70s, and they will be even cooler by the lakeshore. Dry air settles in through the weekend. Heat doesn’t return until the weekend, just in time for any Labor Day festivities.

