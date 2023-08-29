Adams Street Zombie Crawl set for Oct. 7

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Village on Adams is hosting the 14th Adams Street Zombie Crawl on Oct. 7.

The event will be held on Adams Street between 11th and 21st. Bars and food trucks will line the street along with entertainment. Entertainment will include three stages, with live music and DJs.

Students from the Toledo School for the Arts will be taking donations to apply zombie makeup. Admission will be $20 with online presale tickets available for $15 through Eventbrite.

