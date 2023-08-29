13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Adams Street Zombie Crawl set for Oct. 7

Zombie Crawl returned to Adams Street in Toledo Oct. 8.
Zombie Crawl returned to Adams Street in Toledo Oct. 8.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Village on Adams is hosting the 14th Adams Street Zombie Crawl on Oct. 7.

The event will be held on Adams Street between 11th and 21st. Bars and food trucks will line the street along with entertainment. Entertainment will include three stages, with live music and DJs.

Students from the Toledo School for the Arts will be taking donations to apply zombie makeup. Admission will be $20 with online presale tickets available for $15 through Eventbrite.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home

Latest News

8/28: Derek's Monday Evening Forecast
8/28: Derek's Monday Evening Forecast
The dedication will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. on Put-in-Bay.
Memorial Service to honor four who died in plane crash during rescue mission
A Toledo family is speaking out looking for answers after their mother was hit and killed in a...
Family seeking justice in the deadly accident of their loved one
Liberty-Benton new school
Liberty-Benton opens new elementary and middle school building