American Red Cross focuses on dealing with Climate Crisis

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross preparing for more extreme weather nationwide including here in northwest Ohio. Just within the past few months, we have seen several tornadoes, major flooding in roadways, and extreme heat.

“The Red Cross has been responding to disasters on a chronic level, all year long,” said Jim McIntyre with The American Red Cross of Northern Ohio.

McIntyre says that severe weather is causing more problems for more people, “so we are adapting our mission to meet these challenges the best we can.”

To learn more about why this might be happening, we turned to one of the experts in our building.

“There’s never usually a simple answer as to why we’re getting this severe weather, why it has happened this summer,” said First Alert Meteorologist Derek Witt.

He says the trends are telling, though.

“It’s getting warmer and it’s getting wetter. Those are the two biggest things. We see that throughout the year, but especially in the summer and the fall. When you have more heat, it’s more instability, more fuel for thunderstorms to work with and when you have more moisture in the atmosphere, humidity levels have certainly climbed over the past several decades. That’s just more moisture and that can worsen the flooding,” said Witt.

Just in case, The American Red Cross is urging everyone to be prepared at all times. Click here for more information on how to do that.

