August 29th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with a high in the low 80s. There is a chance of a shower between 7pm and 11pm tonight. Clouds will clear after midnight and the temperatures will drop into the middle 50s. Wednesday will bring sunshine and cool temperatures with a high in the low 70s. Thursday morning is expected to drop into the upper 40s for a low, then the warm up begins. Thursday will be in the low to middle 70s with sunshine. Friday is back into the middle 80s. Saturday should bring a sunny sky with a high in the upper 80s. Sunday and Labor Day will turn hot with highs in the low to middle 90s. The heat index may climb to the middle to upper 90s with moderate levels of humidity.

