BGPD using license plate cameras to fight crime

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with the Bowling Green Police Division are utilizing automatic license plate cameras throughout the city, they say are helping them solve crimes.

Lt. Adam Skaff says 70 percent of crimes committed in the United State involves a vehicle.

“Seven out of ten is a large number, and the biggest thing that prevents us from following up is not being able to identify a license plate,” Skaff said.

Over a dozen cameras are located where Lt. Skaff says are major entry and exit points to the city of Bowling Green.

“There are a lot of blue Honda Accords and a lot of Ford Fusions, right? And so, to be able to narrow it down saves hundreds of hours sometimes,” Skaff said.

Lt. Skaff says the software and cameras can recognize a particular license plate that will notify his officers of the vehicle’s location.

“You were driving a vehicle that was stolen and you got off the interstate in Bowling Green, Ohio, if your license has been entered into the national database for stolen vehicles and the camera recognizes it, within about ten to fifteen seconds our dispatch center would receive a text message alert,” Skaff said.

Not only does the software recognize a license plate number, but it will also recognize a car’s make and model.

“A blue car with a Michigan license plate was used in this crime, and we can say, ok these were the blue vehicles in town approximately this time with a Michigan license plate, that gives the investigators another toll to follow up on,” Skaff said.

Lt. Skaff says the new cameras are supplementing the existing cameras that are in use throughout the downtown area.

“This is nothing new as far as there are cameras everywhere, whether it’s on your front door or if you go into any business or restaurant,” Skaff said. “To ensure that we respect people’s rights and their privacy, but at the same time to have the ability to solve crime when it takes place.”

Lt. Skaff stresses the cameras and software are being used to fight crime.

“In the city of Bowling Green we understand there are privacy concerns. I want to insure the public and people around us that we’re using it to investigate serious criminal matters and just criminal matters in general,” Skaff said. “This isn’t being used to track people’s movements or come up with algorithms on who’s going to Kroger and at what time.”

