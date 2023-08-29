13abc Marketplace
Bicyclist, 55, dies in crash on Hayes Ave. in Fremont

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 55-year-old Fremont man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle Monday night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., troopers say a minivan driven by a 19-year-old man was traveling westbound on Hayes Ave.

Chester L. Hill, was also westbound on Hayes on his bicycle, though witnesses said he was stopped in the roadway when he was hit by the minivan.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

The media release from OSHP said ‘alcohol appears to be a factor’ though did not state who was impaired.

The crash is under investigation.

