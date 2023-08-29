Body found on Deal Ave. identified, death ruled as homicide
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A body found at an East Toledo residence on August 23 was identified Tuesday.
Police were called to a report of a decaying body at a home on the 700 block of Deal Ave.
That person was identified as 54-year-old Diana Turk.
Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.