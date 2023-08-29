Body found on Deal Ave. identified, death ruled as homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A body found at an East Toledo residence on August 23 was identified Tuesday.

Police were called to a report of a decaying body at a home on the 700 block of Deal Ave.

That person was identified as 54-year-old Diana Turk.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

