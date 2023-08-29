13abc Marketplace
Body found on Deal Ave. identified, death ruled as homicide

(WITN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A body found at an East Toledo residence on August 23 was identified Tuesday.

Police were called to a report of a decaying body at a home on the 700 block of Deal Ave.

That person was identified as 54-year-old Diana Turk.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

