Eight dogs surrendered in connection with alleged Toledo dogfighting operation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than half a dozen dogs were taken in by Lucas County Canine Care and Control after police discovered an alleged dogfighting operation in Toledo.

Investigators found a total of eight dogs and all of them are undergoing behavior testing and medical evaluations so they can begin a new chapter.

Martin is one of the eight dogs that were part of the alleged dogfighting operation. The dogs were surrendered to LC4 by their owner.

“The Toledo Police Department was there on an unrelated search warrant and while there, they happened to find all the evidence of dogfighting,” said Kelly Sears, director of LC4. “There were multiple dogs staked out in different areas of the yard either to a barrel or some kind of a shack for a doghouse. They had heavy chains and a lot of them have scars.”

One of the chains worn by the dogs weighs 21 pounds, according to Sears. Police also found plenty of equipment associated with dogfighting.

“There was a treadmill, supplements, heavy chains, a pit that had been freshly painted, bite sticks and other things to make the dogs stronger,” said Cassie Bloomfield, who works at LC4.

Some of the dogs were covered in scars while others had no scars. The staff at the shelter says despite the conditions they were living in, all of the dogs are doing well.

“They are very sweet. They just want to be with people and they love affection,” said Bloomfield. “Some are younger, others are older. Their spirits aren’t broken and they are ready to move forward.”

“We want to show people there is life after dogfighting,” said Sears. “So many of these dogs are normal happy dogs that didn’t want to fight, but were put in a situation where they had to.”

Some of the dogs even spent time in play groups.

“You can tell that that maybe this is not something they have experienced before in a positive way,” said Bloomfield. “To see them shake off the tension and stress of being here and play with other dogs makes our hearts happy.”

13 Action News is not naming the person who surrendered the dogs at this time because the individual has not yet been charged in connection with the dogs. Sears expects the individual will be charged in the coming days.

The dogs will likely be up for adoption later this week and there are plenty of other dogs in need of homes too.

Dogfighters are usually elusive, moving from one house to another when they are tipped off. If you have any information about a dogfighter, you can report it to the police anonymously.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.