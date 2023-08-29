Moment of Science: Modern Pangea

During our month of “What Ifs,” we’ve gone from doubling Earth to halving the Sun to everyone trying to jump at the same time, and we’re wrapping things up back at ground level: What if the supercontinent Pangea never broke up?

* We’re throwing back to one of our earliest episodes here. For a time, Pangea was the only large land mass on the planet, before a large fissure grew between modern-day Africa, North and South America, kickstarting the breakup process some 200 to 300 million years ago. Plate tectonics made those newly-formed continents shift and drift and form a rift, and continue to do so today. The “puzzle pieces” of South America and Africa are the most obvious evidence of that drift, and more context clues like matching fossils and soil records yield this as the most likely map of Pangea. Imagine a nice short ferry ride between New York and Morocco.

* Assuming Earth’s spin was still the same, chances are Pangea would still be centered near the Equator today... and keeping it as one supercontinent would mean a major lack of diversity in species. Continental drift allowed flora and fauna to thrive, evolve and adapt separately, and we see that today on islands like the Galapagos or Madagascar. Animals like the mouse lemur or blue-footed booby aren’t exactly found everywhere on Earth, after all.

* As diverse of animal life as Australia has shaped up to have, much of the interior is dry with sparse plant life. Latitude does play a role in creating the Outback, as winds around 30 degrees south tend to blow moisture away -- but imagine that on a massive scale. Your coastlines would generally be okay, but much of the moisture to get rain farther inland would be quickly sapped out of the sky. That having been said, hurricanes churning over a larger, unimpeded swath of ocean might guarantee stronger storms before they reach the east coast.

* Geographic features might prove pretty boring. We get mountain ranges like the Andes and Himalayas from colliding plates -- no collision, no Everest, no ski lodges. It’s also likely we have little to no earthquakes or volcanoes -- which looks great at first, until you realize Earth’s insides would keep building up heat with no release valve. Some theories also suggest the planet’s water came from trapped vapor escaping from those vents and condensing, and we’d probably need that to start life, let alone keep it going.

* Cultural differences and similarities are near-impossible to guess at, so let’s end it there and be thankful the Earth set us all adrift at sea many eons ago.

