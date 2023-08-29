Owner of Erie Orchards and Cider Mills issues apology on Facebook for racist remarks

ERIE, Mich. (WTVG) - The owner of Erie Orchards and Cider Mills has issued an apology via Facebook for racist remarks he made towards a customer a few weeks ago.

On Aug. 13, Joe Mahmoud and his family went to Erie Orchards and Cider Mills for an afternoon of family fun but things took an ugly turn after the owner, Steve Elzinga, made a racist remark and accused Mahmoud of stealing.

Now, a few weeks later, Elzinga has taken to Facebook to issue an apology to the Mahmoud family and the community.

“My sincere apologies to Joe Mahmoud, his wife, family and the whole community for my remarks and actions on Sunday, August 13. I am very sorry. As a family business we have made a conscious effort to be a welcoming place for all in an often fractured world, and Sunday’s incident, sadly, did not reflect that. What occurred does not align with my values, beliefs and heart of inclusion for everyone. I sincerely regret this and offer my deepest apologies,” said Elzinga in a Facebook post.

