13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Student alleges he was assaulted at special education school

A special education school in Holland is under fire after a student’s father is preparing to sue after he says his son came home covered in bruises.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A special education school in Holland is under fire after a student’s father is preparing to sue after he says his son came home covered in bruises.

The LEAP Program, like other special education schools, is supposed to be a place where kids with special needs can feel safe, but one former student says that wasn’t his experience.

“They both got me and slammed me against the wall, said Mario Mangold, a former student. “They had their forearm on my neck and one of them had my face against the wall and my hand against the wall.”

Mario’s father, Jason Mangold, says the 13-year-old was assaulted at the LEAP Program because he had fallen asleep.

“He had fallen asleep in class, and when they woke him up, they wanted him to stand,” said Jason Mangold. “He was leaning on his desk. They apparently didn’t like that. So, they was yelling at him about it, giving him a hard time about it.”

The 13-year-old says he told his teachers he was going to sit outside of the classroom, which is a coping mechanism he uses to stay calm in stressful situations.

“The staff member followed him out of class, then shoved his face and his hand up against the wall,” said Jason Mangold. “The other staff member used his forearm and put it up against his neck to where he couldn’t breathe.”

Now, Mario is looking for a new school and his father is hiring a lawyer.

“I am going to get justice one way or another,” said Jason Mangold. “No one is going to put their hands on my kid like this.”

13 Action News reached out to the LEAP Program to get their side of the story and they told us they had no comment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home

Latest News

The government has attempted to lower the cost of expensive medications for years and now, the...
13 Action News Big Story: Healthcare Costs
The government has attempted to lower the cost of expensive medications for years and now, the...
13 Action News Big Story: Healthcare Costs
BGPD license plate cameras
BGPD using license plate cameras to fight crime
A few weeks after making racist remarks, Elzinga has taken to Facebook to issue an apology to...
Owner of Erie Orchards and Cider Mills issues apology on Facebook for racist remarks