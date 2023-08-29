13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year

Sunbeam closing Calphalon plant at the end of the year (Google)
Sunbeam closing Calphalon plant at the end of the year (Google)(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The parent company of Sunbeam Products Inc. announced last week that its plant in Perrysburg will shut down at the end of the year.

Newell Brands informed the Ohio Office of Workforce Development that 130 employees will be laid off, and they expect those layoffs to be permanent.

The email said none of the affected employees are represented by a union and no bumping rights exist.

Sunbeam makes heat pads, among other appliances.

According to the Toledo Blade, the plant makes Calphalon pans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home

Latest News

Fatal crash
Bicyclist, 55, dies in crash on Hayes Ave. in Fremont
James Starks is climbing trees with Metroparks Toledo.
Finds in the 419 - Tree Climbing with Metroparks Toledo
The American Red Cross said it has nearly doubled its response efforts in the last few years.
American Red Cross focuses on dealing with Climate Crisis
August 29th Weather Forecast