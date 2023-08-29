Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The parent company of Sunbeam Products Inc. announced last week that its plant in Perrysburg will shut down at the end of the year.

Newell Brands informed the Ohio Office of Workforce Development that 130 employees will be laid off, and they expect those layoffs to be permanent.

The email said none of the affected employees are represented by a union and no bumping rights exist.

Sunbeam makes heat pads, among other appliances.

According to the Toledo Blade, the plant makes Calphalon pans.

