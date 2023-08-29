Twin Seniors honor late owner of pizza and ice cream shop with Senior Photo

13abc Marketplace
Twin sister and brother Izzy and Cole Tobias posed for their Senior Picture wearing staff shirts from Red Eye Pie and Frozen Fantasy's in honor of their late boss Max Morrissey.(Lindsey Brown Photography)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Izzy and Cole Tobias are twins. The 17-year-old brother and sister duo work at Red Eye Pie and Frozen Fantasy’s on Seaman Rd. in Oregon. The late owner of the shop made such an impact on them, Izzy and Cole decided to pose for a Senior Picture wearing their staff shirts, which are tye-dye colors.

“I think that just really represents his funky personality with all the different colors and tye-dye,” said Izzy.

It’s a gesture that has a powerful meaning to the two. Owner Max Morrissey and his brother Ben died in a fire while working at the BP Husky Refinery in September 2022.

“Really shows you how much of an impact Max really had on these kids,” said Max’s wife Darah Morrissey.

The tribute to Max was captured by photographer Lindsey Brown. She also took a picture of Cole wearing a tie given to him by Max.

Izzy and Max, who are Seniors at Cardinal Stritch High School in Oregon, agree Max would have enjoyed seeing their professional photos in his signature shirts.

“I just think that if Max saw it, he would be happy,” said Izzy. “I think it really just is a thing for me and Cole to both bond over that we can remember him.”

