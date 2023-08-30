3rd annual 419 Taco War set for Sept. 2

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The third annual 419 Taco War is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 starting at 2 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m.

The event will be held in downtown Toledo on Adams Street from 12th Street to 18th Street. The event will feature over 30 food vendors and product vendors will be lined up on Adams Street.

A kid’s area will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. near the intersection of 17th Street and Adams Street.

Attendees will have a chance to vote for their favorite food trucks. The categories they will vote on will include barria, taco, street taco, American taco and people’s choice.

The event will feature live music from multiple bands and DJs.

