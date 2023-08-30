13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

3rd annual 419 Taco War set for Sept. 2

Taco lovers need to be out for this festival
Taco lovers need to be out for this festival(Prize Foundation)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The third annual 419 Taco War is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 starting at 2 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m.

The event will be held in downtown Toledo on Adams Street from 12th Street to 18th Street. The event will feature over 30 food vendors and product vendors will be lined up on Adams Street.

A kid’s area will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. near the intersection of 17th Street and Adams Street.

Attendees will have a chance to vote for their favorite food trucks. The categories they will vote on will include barria, taco, street taco, American taco and people’s choice.

The event will feature live music from multiple bands and DJs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home

Latest News

The 51st annual Greek-American Festival will be held in downtown Toledo Sept. 8-10.
51st annual Greek-American Festival set for Sept. 8-10
One resident said the problem continues to get worse.
Northgate Apartments allegedly infested with roaches and bedbugs
With meteorological fall beginning this Friday, there are ways other than leaves changing, that...
Nature shows different signs that fall is coming
8/30/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/30/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast