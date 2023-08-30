46-year-old killed in Wednesday morning motorcycle crash

MONROE Co., Mich. (WTVG) - A 46-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, James Delikta, 46, was driving northbound on his motorcycle in the left lane of I-75. He then collided with a Ford Escape that was driving in front of him.

After the crash, Delikta fell off his motorcycle and was then hit by a Ford Focus.

Delikta was pronounced dead on the scene.

The drivers of the other two vehicles involved in the crash pulled their vehicles to a stop on the freeway shoulder. Neither suffered injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, speed was a factor in the crash.

