13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

46-year-old killed in Wednesday morning motorcycle crash

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE Co., Mich. (WTVG) - A 46-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, James Delikta, 46, was driving northbound on his motorcycle in the left lane of I-75. He then collided with a Ford Escape that was driving in front of him.

After the crash, Delikta fell off his motorcycle and was then hit by a Ford Focus.

Delikta was pronounced dead on the scene.

The drivers of the other two vehicles involved in the crash pulled their vehicles to a stop on the freeway shoulder. Neither suffered injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, speed was a factor in the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home

Latest News

Local firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors would work for a description.
Springfield Twp. firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors
Deputies were attempting to handcuff a juvenile suspect on the ground when the incident occurred.
LCSO deputy under investigation after being caught on camera kicking juvenile suspect
As the deputies handcuffed the 17-year-old while he was one the ground, one of the deputies was...
LCSO deputy under investigation after being caught on camera kicking a juvenile suspect
Mostly cloudy skies clear as the day continues. Sunshine returns and so does the heat.
8/30: Erin's Noon Forecast