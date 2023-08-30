51st annual Greek-American Festival set for Sept. 8-10

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 51st annual Greek-American Festival will be held in downtown Toledo Sept. 8-10.

The Greek-American Festival will start Friday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. The festival will go from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday with free admission until 3 p.m. A food tent will offer an ala carte menu. Beer, gyros and pastries will also be available.

The festival will pick back up on Saturday at 1 p.m. and go until 10 p.m. and on Sunday, the festival will start at noon and last until 6 p.m.

The Food Tent at the festival will feature five dinner platters. The sampler platter will offer pistachio, moussaka, spanakopita, tiropitas and dolmathes. The chicken platter will have chicken oregano on a bed of rice pilaf, moussaka, pastichio, spankopita and bread. The lamb shank platter will have rice and green beans and bread. The souvlaki platter will have rice, spanakopita, rice, green beans and bread.

Fast food tents will serve beef and lamb gyros topped with onions, tzatziki sauce and chicken gyros, Greek fries, hot dogs, cotton candy and Greek pizza.

Cooking demonstrations will be conducted on Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

The festival will also feature live music including Greek and American music.

Adult admission will be free Friday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. After that, it will be $5 for admission on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Children under 12 will be free when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

