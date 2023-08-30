13abc Marketplace
8/30: Erin’s Noon Forecast

Clouds clearing for a beautiful and dry end to the week
Mostly cloudy skies dissipate as the day continues, making for a chilly night tonight. Sunshine is the trend for the foreseeable future.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
We are seasonably cool today with temperatures only hitting the low-70s. Northerly winds make it feel even cooler by the lake. High pressure begins to settle in, and we welcome in plenty of sunshine for the foreseeable future. Temperatures climb back into the upper-80s by Saturday and then into the mid-90s come Labor Day.

