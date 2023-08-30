8/30: Erin’s Noon Forecast

We are seasonably cool today with temperatures only hitting the low-70s. Northerly winds make it feel even cooler by the lake. High pressure begins to settle in, and we welcome in plenty of sunshine for the foreseeable future. Temperatures climb back into the upper-80s by Saturday and then into the mid-90s come Labor Day.

