August 30th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Other than a few lake clouds east of Toledo, it will be mostly sunny today with a high in the low 70s. Tonight will bring lows in the upper 40s. The low to middle 70s are expected for highs on Thursday with a sunny sky. Sunshine and dry weather will continue through at least next Tuesday. Temperatures will heat up into the 80s Friday and Saturday. Highs are expected to reach the low to middle 90s starting next Sunday. Despite the increase in heat, only moderate levels of humidity are expected which will keep the heat index near the actual temperature.

