13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Book ban protest inspires new book by local author

A local children’s author is making the most of the experience after a Pennsylvania school district banned her debut book.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local children’s author is making the most of her experience after a Pennsylvania school district banned her debut book. Now, the ordeal, and the students who protested the ban of her book, are the inspiration for her newest publication.

Growing up, author Aya Khalil rarely saw main characters who looked like her.

“Arabs, in picture books and in books in general, are very, very underrepresented,” said Kahlil.

When Kahlil had kids of her own, she set out to change the underrepresentation with her her book, ‘The Arabic Quail.’

“It’s about an immigrant girl named Kenzie and she’s a little bit embarrassed about her language and her culture,” said Kahlil. “Her teacher helps her to feel welcome.”

The book won all sorts of awards but, in 2021, it ended up on a list of banned materials at the Central Yor District in Pennsylvania.

“I was just kind of shocked, and I didn’t know what to do,” said Kahlil.

Students protested the ban for weeks and eventually got the ban reversed. The students and their protest became the inspiration for Kahlil’s latest title.

“It’s called the Great Banned Books Bake Sale,” said Kahlil. “The main character, she wants to pick out a book with Arabic words in it, and she can’t find any diverse books.”

The events in the book are much like what happened in real life.

“The classmates and the teacher, they kind of get together and they plan a protest and a bake sale to raise money to buy more of the banned books,” said Kahlil.

It’s a story Kahlil says she hopes teaches kids an important lesson.

“I just want kids to know that their voices matter,” said Kahlil.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home

Latest News

The group will hold five public hearings starting in September and present any recommendations...
Task force to examine school bus safety in Ohio
The Wall the Heals.
Gibsonburg community rallies together to construct The Wall That Heals
James Lee escaped from a Lima prison in May alongside convicted killer Bradley Gillespie.
Ohio prison escapee details prison break that led to days-long manhunt
Firefighters along with workers from the American Red Cross took to the streets to hand out...
Toledo firefighters canvass neighborhoods to hand out smoke alarms
Hurricane Idalia made landfall this morning around 7:45 a.m. and is unleashing its fury on...
13 Action News Big Story: Hurricane Idalia