DeWine addresses school bus safety following deadly crash

New task force to examine possible improvements to buses across Ohio
A minivan struck a school bus in German Township, Ohio, on Tuesday, killing at least one child and injuring 23 others. (Source: WKEF/CNN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is addressing how state leaders are working to improve school bus safety after a crash near Dayton killed one child and sent 22 others to the hospital.

The governor visited the Mentor Public School District’s bus garage Wednesday where he met with Ohio State Highway Patrol inspectors and saw how buses are inspected. According to DeWine’s office, the state’s 19,200 school buses are inspected at least twice a year on more than 180 points.

DeWine also explained out the goals of the newly-created Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group. It was formed after the Clark County crash that killed an 11-year-old student on board a school bus.

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare to lose a child,” DeWine said.

The committee will hold five public hearings on school bus safety. It will submit a report to the governor and legislature in December, DeWine said. He said school buses are statistically safer for kids compared to vehicles to get them to school, but there are always opportunities to improve.

“The group will look at every aspect of this,” DeWine said, including inspections, training, maintenance, and seat belts.

DeWine said the debate about seat belts on buses has been ongoing for decades. He said there’s a lack of consensus among states across the country, where only a handful require seat belts on board.

Whatever recommendations the group makes, the governor said, will carry a lot of weight with lawmakers.

“This is a public process,” DeWine said. “The public is also going to able to hear what happens at these hearings. You will have the opportunity to hear from experts, from bus drivers, from people who know about this and have studied this.”

The members of the task force haven’t been named yet.

The child who died was ejected from the bus and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the dispatcher.

