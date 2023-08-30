13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Dine in the 419: Swig

There's a restaurant on Louisiana Ave. in downtown Perrysburg that's been serving up charcuterie and suds for the curious for 15 years.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a restaurant on Louisiana Ave. in downtown Perrysburg that’s been serving up charcuterie and suds for the curious for 15 years. On Wednesdays, they serve up buttery lobster rolls. We’re talking about Swig!

”Our concept is real food, real people, real friends,” owner Tony Bilancini said.

Kitchen Manager Kyle Linenkugel shows us how he prepares the Lobster Rolls and a Duck Reuben, featuring duck that is corned and smoked. We also sample the Haywood, which includes smoked pork loin, slow-braised beef, salami, artichoke fondue, pepper jack, and arugula on ciabatta. Plus, warm feta dip and a Smoked Buffalo Trace bourbon.

Check it all out on this week’s Dine in the 419! Then, head to Swig at 219 Louisiana Ave. in Perrysburg. For more information, click here: https://swigrestaurant.com/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home

Latest News

There's a restaurant on Louisiana Ave. in downtown Perrysburg that's been serving up...
Dine in the 419: Swig
Just north of Fremont along the Sandusky River, there is a taste of Key West.
Dine in the 419: Jimmy Bukket’s
Just north of Fremont along the Sandusky River, there is a taste of Key West.
Dine in the 419: Jimmy Bukket’s
Take a trip to Miller’s Root Beer & BBQ and you may feel like you’ve taken a trip back in time.
Dine in the 419: Miller’s Root Beer and BBQ