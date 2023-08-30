Dine in the 419: Swig

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a restaurant on Louisiana Ave. in downtown Perrysburg that’s been serving up charcuterie and suds for the curious for 15 years. On Wednesdays, they serve up buttery lobster rolls. We’re talking about Swig!

”Our concept is real food, real people, real friends,” owner Tony Bilancini said.

Kitchen Manager Kyle Linenkugel shows us how he prepares the Lobster Rolls and a Duck Reuben, featuring duck that is corned and smoked. We also sample the Haywood, which includes smoked pork loin, slow-braised beef, salami, artichoke fondue, pepper jack, and arugula on ciabatta. Plus, warm feta dip and a Smoked Buffalo Trace bourbon.

Check it all out on this week’s Dine in the 419! Then, head to Swig at 219 Louisiana Ave. in Perrysburg. For more information, click here: https://swigrestaurant.com/

