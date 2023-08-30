Gibsonburg community rallies together to construct The Wall That Heals

GIBSONBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wall That Heals made its way to Gibsonburg, thanks to a host of volunteers that escorted it from Rossford. A new group of volunteers are assembling the wall at Williams Park.

“Gibsonburg has a long positive history of honoring veterans, first responders, you know people who serve. And it just made sense to apply to try to bring the Wall that Heals here,” Marc Glotzbecker the village administrator for Gibsonburg said.

The wall, a replica of the Vietnam Wall that’s located in Washington, DC, is 375 feet in length and 7.5 feet high. It includes the names of 58,281 men and women who died during the war.

“In the trailer behind me is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that’s located in Washington, DC,” Elaine Koontz the site manager for the Wall that Heals said.

Before the public can view the wall, it took an army of volunteers from Vanguard-Sentinel Career and Technology Centers from their Fremont Campus to set the wall up.

“And it takes a lot of hands to build the frame, build the wall and to get all of our extra pieces because this is also a mobile education center,” Koontz said.

For Vanguard junior Antonio Salazar, the day had extra meaning, his grandfather served in Vietnam.

“Especially it being in my hometown and my community, I mean my grandpa served in Vietnam so it kind of means a lot for it to be put in my community,” Salazar, one of over 60 volunteers from the school said.

Glotzbecker is hopeful the community will come out to support the wall. It will be at Williams Park until Sunday at 2 p.m. The memorial will be open to the public 24/7.

“There are 58,000 thousand and some names on the wall, and there are 58,000 and some residents of Sandusky County, so if you think about that, that’s really sobering, there’s a lot of heroes on that wall and it’s an opportunity for everyone to come and pay honor and respect,” Glotzbecker said.

