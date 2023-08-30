13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Greenhouse catches plant thieves on security cameras: Needs help identifying the crooks

The owners of a greenhouse in Sylvania caught people stealing plants from their greenhouse on surveillance video.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A local greenhouse is dealing with plant thieves, but according to a manager at Whiteford Greenhouse in Sylvania, these people are not after just any greenery.

“Oh yeah they definitely knew what they were looking for.” said the manager who did not want to be identified.

The several security cameras surrounding the local business caught two people stealing house plants.

The Whiteford Greenhouse manager says people might want to steal these because not only are some of them hard to come by, but they can also be worth a lot of money. “Each leaf and node is $100 to $125, so if you take this plant home and grow it, you can go on Facebook Marketplace and sell cuttings from your plant.”

An employee at Hoen’s Greenhouse in Holland says these same people were looking around there too.

“We had a few employees that actually recognized them and remembered talking to them,” said the employee. “Most people shrug it off for the bigger stores, but when it’s a smaller, local business, it’s going to take a little bit of a harder hit.”

We are told police are looking into the thefts and neither individual has been identified.

Greenhouse catches plant thieves on security cameras: Needs help identifying the crooks
Greenhouse catches plant thieves on security cameras: Needs help identifying the crooks(WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home

Latest News

Perrysburg Police search for thieves behind park smash-and-grabs
Perrysburg Police search for thieves behind park smash-and-grabs
Crash shuts down I-75 northbound near Luna Pier
Crash shuts down I-75 northbound near Luna Pier
Crash shuts down I-75 northbound near Luna Pier
Crash shuts down I-75 northbound near Luna Pier
Early morning fire destroys Waterville home
Early morning fire destroys Waterville home