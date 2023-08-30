JDRF provides support, resources to local girl diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hundreds of thousands of Americans are living with Type 1 diabetes or juvenile diabetes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it usually develops in children, teens and young adults, but it can happen at any age.

Type 1 diabetes is less common than Type 2. In fact, only 5% to 10% of people with diabetes have Type 1.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is a big part of providing support and resources to patients and their families and there’s an easy way you can help the organization to continue its life-changing work.

10-year-old Harper Lawrence was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes after a trip to the emergency room almost two years ago.

“I had to carry her in. She couldn’t even walk from the car,” Mindy Lawrence, Harper’s mother said. “The nurse looked at her and instantly knew.”

“To find out her blood sugar was 1100 was unbelievable,” Joshua Lawrence, Harper’s father said. “So I am so grateful my wife took her when she did because you just don’t know.”

Harper is a fifth grader at Grove Patterson Academy in Toledo.

“If someone is down, she’s the person who goes to them, almost like a mom,” Harper’s father said. “If someone needs something, she’s the first to do it.”

13 Action News met up with Harper and her parents at school on Wednesday. Harper says she clearly remembers getting the Type 1 diagnosis.

“I had to get a lot of shots and pokes to my fingers and had to stay in the hospital for four days,” Harper said. “It was really rough.”

Harper loves soccer, lacrosse and TikTok and she says diabetes hasn’t slowed her down much.

“She uses a Dexcom, which is a continual glucose monitor that checks her blood sugar every five minutes,” Harper’s mother said. “It sends alerts to my phone, my husband and the nurse here also gets alerts.”

Harper also uses an insulin pump.

“You have to change it every three days so you put 100 units of insulin in it,” Harper said. “Part of it is on your skin and you go to the meter and see your carbs and blood sugar and you press confirm and it gives insulin to you.”

“She’s going with it. I got it. There’s nothing I can do. That’s my girl. She’s strong,” Harper’s father said.

Her parents say JDRF has been a huge help in Harper’s journey.

“You hear so much about Type 1 diabetes and how hard it can be and they give you confidence and connect you to resources to help you stay positive,” Harper’s mother said. “Your diagnosis does not define you, you can still do whatever you want to do.”

The JDRF One Walk event is set for Sept. 9 at Swan Creek Metropark and the Lawrence Family has a team called The Sugar Kickers for the event. If you’d like to walk, make a donation or learn more about JDRF’s work, click here.

