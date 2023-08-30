13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

K-9 officer dies from ‘brief illness’ after nearly 10 years of service, sheriff’s office says

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek.
The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek.(Medina County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio announced the passing of a K-9 officer after a “brief illness.”

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek after the dog served its community for almost a decade.

The sheriff’s office announced Blek’s passing on Aug. 24.

Blek was a 10-year-old German Shephard who was trained in illegal narcotic detection, tracking, handler protection and suspect apprehension, according to the sheriff’s department.

“K-9 Blek had an amazing career with multiple narcotic and suspect seizures and he was wonderfully engaging at community events,” the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “K-9 Blek will be missed by his handler and his family, as well as the rest of the MCSO family.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home

Latest News

Mostly cloudy skies clear as the day continues. Sunshine returns and so does the heat.
8/30: Erin's Noon Forecast
Police and beekeepers in Canada found themselves in a sticky situation this morning after...
5 million bees fall off truck onto roadway in Canada
FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader...
North Korea launches a missile toward the sea after US flies bombers during drills with South Korea
Ottawa County JFS says Asher Hicks left his foster home on Aug. 29 and his whereabouts are...
Ottawa Co. JFS seeks public’s help to find teen missing from Toledo foster home
A new study found that marijuana users have more toxic heavy metals in their bodies compared to...
Study: Marijuana users have more heavy metals in their bodies