Lambie's Legacy to hold Cocktails for a Cause to honor Margaret Guyton Stout

By Lissa Guyton
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lambie’s Legacy is holding its annual Cocktails for a Cause in honor of someone special.

The event honors Margaret Guyton Stout, also known as Lambie, who died of breast cancer in 2011 at the age of 42. She was the sister of 13 Action News reporter Lissa Guyton.

Lambie’s Legacy, the charitable foundation in Lambie’s memory, has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in our community for things like breast cancer research, screenings and programs that provide patient support and services.

“She was my dear friend. I am honored to be part of the effort to continue her legacy,” said Nicole LaBoutillier, Lambie’s friend. “She loved getting people together and giving back to the community. She was involved in so many things and she was an inspiration to so many people. It’s a fun way to remember her.”

So far, Lambie’s Legacy has donated more than $290,000 to community programs.

Cocktails for a Cause is set to take place next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

