LCSO deputy under investigation after being caught on camera kicking juvenile suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Sheriff’s Office deputy is under investigation after he was caught on camera kicking a juvenile suspect on Sunday.

LCSO says on Aug. 27, two deputies were working outside employment for the Cinemark Franklin Park movie theater, located at 5001 Monroe Street, when they received a call for an aggravated menace involving three juveniles, one with a firearm in his waistband.

The two deputies later located three Black, male juveniles, two of them wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and the third wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt. At this time, dispatch sent out a description of the three suspects over the air which the juveniles overheard.

According to LCSO, deputies tried to approach the juvenile in the camouflage hoodie and instructed him to stop but his friends told him to run and he took off on foot leading deputies to chase after him.

The 17-year-old suspect ran to the upper level of the parking garage attempting to open and go through several locked doors along the way. LCSO says the deputies instructed to juvenile to stop multiple times and to show his hands as he kept reaching for his waistband.

Deputies say at this point, they had their tasers drawn which prompted the juvenile to reach for his waistband and pull out a black and silver, Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun. When deputies told him to drop the gun, he threw it on the ground between two parked cars and began to run between vehicles to try to escape.

According to LCSO, as the juvenile ran, deputies deployed their tasers and successfully hit the him from about 10 feet away with one five-second cycle. As the deputies handcuffed the 17-year-old while he was one the ground, one of the deputies was caught on camera kicking the juvenile.

The video was brought to the attention of the Sheriff’s administration and was immediately referred to Internal Affairs for investigation. The deputy has been temporarily reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the situation but did say that while the video is helpful, it doesn’t always tell the whole story.

LCSO says the juvenile suspect is facing charges of aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, brandishing a deadly weapon and obstructing official business.

The video of the officer kicking the juvenile can be found below.

