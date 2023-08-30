Tacking Idalia and why “I-named” hurricanes make up the majority of major U.S. hurricanes
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hurricane Idalia is just one of several historic hurricanes starting with the letter “I” to make landfall in the continental United States. Meteorologist Erin Ashley is breaking down the history behind these hurricanes and explaining why many major hurricanes start with the letter “I”.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.