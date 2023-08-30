13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Man indicted for deadly fire at Toledo group home pleas not guilty

Devon Hall, the man accused of starting a fire on Klondike Street appeared in court Thursday...
Devon Hall, the man accused of starting a fire on Klondike Street appeared in court Thursday morning.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County man who was indicted on Aug. 24 for starting a fire at a Toledo group home has entered a not-guilty plea.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Devon Hall, 48, on multiple charges including Aggravated Murder, two counts of Murder, and two counts of Aggravated Arson in the death of Ronda Scott, 32.

On Aug. 30, Hall entered a not guilty plea. Trial for Hall is scheduled for Oct. 3 at 9 a.m.

Police allege Hall used gasoline to set the home on fire and it was caught on surveillance footage. Witnesses also corroborated that claim, police said. U.S. Marshals arrested Hall on Parkwood near Floyd last week. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

First responders found Scott in the bedroom of a burning home in the 1100 block of Klondike on August 10. An autopsy report from the Lucas County Coroner’s Office found the victim’s death to be caused by thermal burn injuries and smoke inhalation, with blunt force injuries as an additional contributing condition. The office ruled her death a homicide.

Family members tell 13 Action News the house was operating as a group home. Scott, who they say is developmentally disabled, was staying at the group home. We’ve reached out to the caregivers and have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home

Latest News

Local firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors would work for a description.
Springfield Twp. firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors
46-year-old killed in Wednesday morning motorcycle crash
Deputies were attempting to handcuff a juvenile suspect on the ground when the incident occurred.
LCSO deputy under investigation after being caught on camera kicking juvenile suspect
As the deputies handcuffed the 17-year-old while he was one the ground, one of the deputies was...
LCSO deputy under investigation after being caught on camera kicking a juvenile suspect