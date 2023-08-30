Man shot while sitting in his car Tuesday night in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was shot Tuesday night while sitting in his car which was parked on Vance Street in Toledo.

According to an official with the Toledo Police Department, one person was shot around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Vance Street. According to police, the shooting may have been a drive-by.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody.

