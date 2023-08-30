13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Man shot while sitting in his car Tuesday night in Toledo

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was shot Tuesday night while sitting in his car which was parked on Vance Street in Toledo.

According to an official with the Toledo Police Department, one person was shot around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Vance Street. According to police, the shooting may have been a drive-by.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home

Latest News

8/29: Derek's Tuesday Evening Forecast
8/29: Derek's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Twin sister and brother Izzy and Cole Tobias posed for their Senior Picture wearing staff...
Twin Seniors honor late owner of pizza and ice cream shop with Senior Photo
The dogs are undergoing behavior testing and medical evaluations so they can begin a new chapter.
Eight dogs surrendered in connection with alleged Toledo dogfighting operation
The dogs are undergoing behavior testing and medical evaluations so they can begin a new chapter.
Eight dogs surrendered in connection with alleged dogfighting operation