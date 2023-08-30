Mansfield man arrested at Cedar Point after hitting guest, inappropriately touching teen girl

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30 year-old man was arrested at Cedar Point after he punched one guest and assaulted a 16-year-old girl, police say.

Sandusky police responded to a call about a possible assault around 5 p.m. June 10.

Police say they arrived to find a man saying another struck him while in line.

The victim told police that Wesley Crose was putting his hand in front of him on the railing causing him to bump into his backside, and touching his hip area.

The victim says he confronted Crose about making him uncomfortable before he swung at and struck the victim.

Police say later, a 16-year-old girl told them that Crose allegedly came up from behind her and touched her pubic region outside of her clothing.

Police say she had taken a picture of him while in line, and that Crose has been charged with sexual imposition.

Crose was initially arrested after a warrant through Richland County Sheriff’s Office, police say.

