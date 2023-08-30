13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Mansfield man arrested at Cedar Point after hitting guest, inappropriately touching teen girl

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30 year-old man was arrested at Cedar Point after he punched one guest and assaulted a 16-year-old girl, police say.

Sandusky police responded to a call about a possible assault around 5 p.m. June 10.

Police say they arrived to find a man saying another struck him while in line.

The victim told police that Wesley Crose was putting his hand in front of him on the railing causing him to bump into his backside, and touching his hip area.

The victim says he confronted Crose about making him uncomfortable before he swung at and struck the victim.

Police say later, a 16-year-old girl told them that Crose allegedly came up from behind her and touched her pubic region outside of her clothing.

Police say she had taken a picture of him while in line, and that Crose has been charged with sexual imposition.

Crose was initially arrested after a warrant through Richland County Sheriff’s Office, police say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home
Pitbull, Luke Bryan headline Put-in-Bay’s 2023 Bash on the Bay Music Festival
Brutal storm impact: Bash on the Bay postponed, Perch Fest cancelled
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
6-year-old boy hit by car while riding his bike in Toledo

Latest News

Helps those in Carolinas and Florida due to Idalia
Shelter opened in Sandusky for those affected by last week’s extreme weather
The Ohio Redistricting Commission has to go back to the drawing board to once again create new...
Ohio governor reconvenes panel to redraw unconstitutional Statehouse maps
Longboat Key Village this morning
Toledo-area Red Cross volunteers begin deployment to help Florida recover from Hurricane Idalia
Galesburg officials investigate fire
Suspicious house fire on Havre St.
Suspicious house fire on Havre
Suspicious house fire on Havre