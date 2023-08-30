13abc Marketplace
Mercy Health awarded $198k for rural EMS training program

The grant will be used to help fund a program dedicated to mental health and substance training...
(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health is set to receive a $198,033 grant from the United States Department of Health and Human Services Center for Substance Abuse Treatment.

The grant will be used to help fund a program dedicated to mental health and substance training for EMS professionals in rural areas across Northwest Ohio.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur announced the grant Wednesday.

“In Congress, I have long championed availability and expansion of mental health services, and have advocated for robust funding while serving on the House Appropriations Committee. This award to Mercy Health for substance training for Emergency Medical Services in rural areas will assist Northwest Ohio communities that have been medically underserved for far too long,” Congresswoman Kaptur said. “Studies have shown a significant increase in mental health challenges, including depression, anxiety, and substance abuse, over the past three years. This HHS funding will help to ensure that first responders in rural communities have access to the support they need to address mental health issues and substance abuse they face on the job.”

