Multiple homes to be demolished after overnight fire in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple mobile homes are set to be demolished after they were destroyed in an overnight fire in Toledo.

According to officials at the scene, a fire broke out in a mobile home on Miami Street around midnight Wednesday. The home was engulfed in flames when Toledo Fire and Rescue crews arrived on scene. The fire spread to at least three other homes. All of the damaged structures were vacant and no one was hurt, officials said.

Toledo Police records say the 1300 and 1400 blocks of Miami Street were closed for 3.5 hours while crews worked to put out the fire. The report also said the fire reignited just before 4:00 a.m. and TFRD responded again to extinguish it.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire. There’s no word yet on when the mobile homes will be demolished.

