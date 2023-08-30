Nature shows different signs that fall is coming

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the beginning of September just days away, it’s easy to tell that fall is near. Aside from the annual events, nature shows us that autumn is coming, too.

With meteorological fall beginning this Friday, there are ways — other than leaves changing colors — that show signs of the season in transition.

“The mornings are cooler, the grass is a little bit damper and wetter, and we’re starting to feel this nice, cool breeze coming in,” Morgan Sopko an outdoor skills interpreter for Metroparks Toledo said.

Not only can you feel the difference, but you can see and smell it, too.

“My favorite thing to notice first off is kind of the smells. Since it’s been a little bit damper in the mornings or the evenings, that heightens our sense of smell, so you can kind of just breathe in and smell the leaves a little bit more and smell the grasses,” Sopko said. “We have some really late wildflowers that start blooming in late summer/early fall, like our Goldrenrod, and also the Asters that have this very fragrant smell to it. I also really enjoy looking for fungi and mushrooms. Since this dewy, damp grass is lingering for a little bit longer, it’s time for their fruits to start popping up and seeing all the different mushrooms.”

Sopko put me to the test to see how good I am at identifying different types of leaves.

And Wednesday, I learned something new about acorns.

Sopko told me, not only are acorns an indication of fall, but they have other uses.

“They do make whistles. If you take the cap and hold it between your fingers and kind of blow into it, you can get it to make a pretty large sound,” Sopko said.

We tried this trick, but were unsuccessful.

“Another sign of fall and that fall is coming is some of our migratory animals,” Sopko said. “So we have birds that migrate through here, like our hummingbirds or our warblers, but we also have insects that migrate through here, like our monarch butterfly. They’re the orange and black butterfly with that kind of lackadaisical pattern. So they’ll come up here, and they’ll feed on the milkweed, and then they’ll make the journey in September back to Mexico.”

So not only are leaves changing colors a sign of fall, but different animals and blooms in our area are, too.

So next time you’re out enjoying the crisp breeze in the air, take a second and see if you can spot any of these changes of the season. And maybe you, too, can make a whistle in the wind.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.