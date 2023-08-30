northgate apartments allegedly infested with roaches and bedbugs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some residents at the Northgate apartments are frustrated, saying they have been working to get the attention of management.

The tenants allege they have been living with cockroaches and bedbugs for years, and rather than fixing the issue, it is only getting worse.

One resident says he can’t live like this anymore.

“I’m ready to move on with something better in my life. I want something better because this is the first time I’ve ever been in something like this,” one resident said.

