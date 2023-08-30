13abc Marketplace
Ottawa Co. JFS seeks public’s help to find teen missing from Toledo foster home

Ottawa County JFS says Asher Hicks left his foster home on Aug. 29 and his whereabouts are...
Ottawa County JFS says Asher Hicks left his foster home on Aug. 29 and his whereabouts are currently unknown.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is seeking the public’s help with finding a missing teen who they say left his foster home in Toledo and hasn’t been seen since.

Ottawa County JFS says Asher Hicks left his foster home on Aug. 29 and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Hicks is described as just shy of 16 years old, 5′3″ tall, weighs approximately 10 pounds and has short blonde hair and blue eyes. The teen has friends and family in the Tiffin, Clyde, Sandusky and Port Clinton areas.

“We are very concerned for Asher’s safety,” says Ottawa County JFS.

If you have any information about Hicks or his whereabouts, contact Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services at 419-707-8639 or the Toledo Police Department at 419-245-3142.

