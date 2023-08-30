Perrysburg Police search for thieves behind park smash-and-grabs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The search is on for a group of thieves who Perrysburg Police told 13 Action News are involved in a series of smash-and-grabs at a local park.

According to police records, the drivers of a black Jeep Cherokee SUV are suspected to be behind the thefts, which happened at Rotary Community Park in Perrysburg over the past two Saturdays.

“Over the weekend we had four instances where vehicles were opened and gone through or the window was broke and they gained access that way,” said Perrysburg Police Division Deputy Chief Chris Sargent.

Police records show the smash-and-grabs happened between 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. 13 Action News obtained two and a half hours of surveillance footage. In the video, you can see the SUV circle around the parking lot several times. In one instance, the thieves pull up to a white Jeep and smash the window. Later in the video, the SUV can be seen circling a Honda CRV, before stopping and opening the door. Police told 13 Action News, a Louis Vuitton wallet, Vera Bradley Purse, an assortment of credit cards, and nearly $500 in cash were stolen out of four vehicles.

“What to you might be simply an empty bag. To a thief might be something, a potential to steal something. They might think it’s something valuable,” said Sargent, “and if you’re using a coat or blanket to cover something, that’s a clue.”

As police look for those responsible, they’re asking residents to be vigilant and trust their gut if they get a bad feeling.

”If something looks strange, feels strange to you, it might be strange. So feel free to call us,” said Sargent.

The Perrysburg Police Division is reminding residents to not leave valuables inside their vehicles and to lock their vehicles at all times. If a vehicle is broken into, residents are urged to file a report, even if the damage or items stolen were minor. You can contact the Perrysburg Police Division by calling 419-872-8001.

