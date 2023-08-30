Port Clinton PD attempt to ID woman wanted for questioning in felony theft, identity fraud

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Port Clinton Police Department is asking the public for assistance with identifying a woman they say is wanted for questioning in a felony theft and identity fraud.

Police say the theft and identity fraud occurred after several vehicle break-ins at the City Pier in Port Clinton. PCPD says the woman is believed to be either from Toledo or the Cleveland area.

If you have any information on the identity of the woman, contact Det. Sgt. Nate Edmonds at the Port Clinton Police Department at 419-734-3121.

