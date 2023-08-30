13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Port Clinton PD attempt to ID woman wanted for questioning in felony theft, identity fraud

Police say the theft and identity fraud occurred after several vehicle break-ins at the City...
Police say the theft and identity fraud occurred after several vehicle break-ins at the City Pier in Port Clinton.(Port Clinton Police Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Port Clinton Police Department is asking the public for assistance with identifying a woman they say is wanted for questioning in a felony theft and identity fraud.

Police say the theft and identity fraud occurred after several vehicle break-ins at the City Pier in Port Clinton. PCPD says the woman is believed to be either from Toledo or the Cleveland area.

If you have any information on the identity of the woman, contact Det. Sgt. Nate Edmonds at the Port Clinton Police Department at 419-734-3121.

Police say the theft and identity fraud occurred after several vehicle break-ins at the City...
Police say the theft and identity fraud occurred after several vehicle break-ins at the City Pier in Port Clinton.(Port Clinton Police Deaprtment)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home

Latest News

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.
Teen indicted in shooting on Springdale Ave.
TPD officers say Jairamir Lopez fled from police when an officer tried to pull him over for a...
Man accused of stealing minivan, fleeing police, crashing while owner is on vacation pleads not guilty
Sunbeam closing Calphalon plant at the end of the year (Google)
Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year
Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year
Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year