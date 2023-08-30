Springfield Twp. firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local firefighter was arrested Wednesday morning after federal authorities say he admitted to committing sexual acts against minors and possessed “hundreds if not 1,000 images” of child pornography.

Records from the Department of Justice show Jeremy Dean Chesser, of Maumee, is facing Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography charges. The Springfield Fire Department confirms Chesser, a firefighter and paramedic, is on unpaid administrative leave while an internal review is underway as part of department policy when an employee is charged with a crime.

Authorities conducted a search warrant at Chesser’s Maumee home around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The DOJ says he agreed to an interview in which he admitted to committing sexual acts against multiple children, including a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, as well as watching pornography with children. Authorities also say he admitted to posing as a teenager to solicit child pornography from teen girls. He allegedly admitted to consuming child pornography for more than 10 years.

The criminal complaint alleges Chesser communicated with an undercover FBI agent on Kik throughout August 2023. During those conversations, Chesser allegedly described sexual acts with a minor in detail and sent nude images of minors to the agent. Kik provided IP address logs associated with Chesser’s account to the FBI after agents issued a subpoena.

Chesser was arrested and booked at the Lucas County jail and is due in court Wednesday afternoon.

