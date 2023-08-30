13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Toledo firefighters canvass neighborhoods to hand out smoke alarms

Firefighters along with workers from the American Red Cross took to the streets to hand out smoke alarms and install them in homes.
By Alexis Means
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters with Toledo Fire & Rescue as well as workers with the American Red Cross were canvassing the Klondike St. neighborhood near Holbrook St. Wednesday handing out and installing smoke alarms.

They distributed smoke alarms and answered fire safety questions for residents in the vicinity of the recent fatal fire that occurred in the 1100 block of Klondike St.

The mission of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department is the protection of the community from fire and other emergencies through education, fire prevention code enforcement, emergency disaster planning, and the response of highly-trained personnel.

Toledo firefighters say in 2014-2018, smoke alarms sounded in more than half (54%) of the homes that went up in flames. Almost three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

Toledoans can go to any fire station in the city to get a free smoke alarm.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I75/I280
Sylvania man killed in crash at I-75S/I-280 interchange
Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Severe Risk
First Alert Weather Day continues tonight: Severe storm threat through 2am
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home

Latest News

The group will hold five public hearings starting in September and present any recommendations...
Task force to examine school bus safety in Ohio
The Wall the Heals.
Gibsonburg community rallies together to construct The Wall That Heals
James Lee escaped from a Lima prison in May alongside convicted killer Bradley Gillespie.
Ohio prison escapee details prison break that led to days-long manhunt
Hurricane Idalia made landfall this morning around 7:45 a.m. and is unleashing its fury on...
13 Action News Big Story: Hurricane Idalia