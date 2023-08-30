Toledo firefighters canvass neighborhoods to hand out smoke alarms

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters with Toledo Fire & Rescue as well as workers with the American Red Cross were canvassing the Klondike St. neighborhood near Holbrook St. Wednesday handing out and installing smoke alarms.

They distributed smoke alarms and answered fire safety questions for residents in the vicinity of the recent fatal fire that occurred in the 1100 block of Klondike St.

The mission of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department is the protection of the community from fire and other emergencies through education, fire prevention code enforcement, emergency disaster planning, and the response of highly-trained personnel.

Toledo firefighters say in 2014-2018, smoke alarms sounded in more than half (54%) of the homes that went up in flames. Almost three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

Toledoans can go to any fire station in the city to get a free smoke alarm.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.