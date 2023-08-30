Toledo Man charged for allegedly assaulting officers he believed were the Antichrist

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing charges after police say he allegedly punched and bit two Toledo police officers Tuesday afternoon.

According to TPD, Eric Harvis, 50, is facing charges of:

Assault on a peace officer

Assault knowingly attempt or cause physical harm to another or another’s unborn

TPD says on Aug. 29 at 1:08 p.m., two TPD officers were following up with Harvis at the 2900 block of W. Central after he allegedly had just assaulted a bystander.

When officers arrived, Harvis allegedly approached the officers and punched both of them in the head because he said he believed both officers were the Antichrist.

According to TPD, both officers suffered scrapes and bruises during the prolonged fight. One of the officers suffered a bite wound to the arm that broke the skin. Both officers went to a local hospital for treatment.

Harvis was treated at a local hospital for his injuries and was then taken into custody.

