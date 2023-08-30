WATCH: Gov. Whitmer announces priorities for fall 2023 agenda

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be delivering her “What’s Next Address” Wednesday to state legislators and state leaders.

During her address, Whitmer is expected to outline her priorities for this fall’s agenda—which include codifying provisions of the Affordable Care Act into state law, focusing on clean energy and making Michigan more competitive and expanding opportunities.

Whitmer is expected to deliver her speech at 11 a.m.

