Airport Community Schools parents, staff launch relief effort after tornado hits Monroe Co.

By Claire Mitchell
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - It’s been nearly a week since severe storms and an EF-1 tornado devastated parts of Monroe County and with many families losing nearly everything, parents and staff with Airport Community Schools have decided to launch a relief effort to help.

It’s tough to know where to start after your home and nearly all of your belongings are taken from you, but parents, staff and local businesses are making it a little easier.

“The efforts they had to all come together and create just an impactful donation system to where all of our people in need are getting their needs met,” said Ryan Duvall, ACS Superintendent.

The gym at Niedermeier Elementary School is lines with bags of clothing and food as many local businesses are trying to help with the effort including whole sellers, the Mitten, Sam’s Club and Meijer.

Backpacks are also being given away as the new school year begins on Sept. 5 and those impacted by the storms don’t have the supplies they need to start the year off right.

“Back to school is an exciting time for our kids and our families,” said Duvall. “To be able to put that into perspective, they are going to be dealing with some traumatic experiences”

The most crucial donations needed right now are school supplies, mattresses, tarps and gift cards to places like Meijer or Walmart. Organizers say monetary donations are also important as the donations in the gym have to be cleared out by Tuesday.

Those interested in donation can click here.

