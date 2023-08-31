August 31st Weather Forecast

13abc Marketplace
Warming Up Labor Day Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny, nice, and cool today with a high in the low to middle 70s. Friday will be sunny and around 80. The weekend will be hotter with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday. The low 90s are expected on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky. The hottest weather next week is expected to come on Monday through Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the low to middle 90s. The humidity will stay at lower levels this time around compared to normal. The heat index is expected to match the temperature most of next week.

