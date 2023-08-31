Authorities aware of ‘loud boom,’ says 180th is conducting training exercises

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of reports of a loud boom heard across the region around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and says the 180th fighter wing is in the air for training exercises. The office said there is no emergency.

13 Action News is working to confirm with the the Ohio Air National Guard whether the boom was caused by the training exercises. The training is expected to continue throughout the night.

