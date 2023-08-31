13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Fremont neighbors ask public to drop off birthday cards for WWII veteran turning 100

By JD Pooley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s nothing quite like getting a card on your birthday, especially when you turn 100.

A group of neighbors in Fremont are trying to collect 100 cards for a beloved WWII veteran.

Ned Robinett, who served in the Army during World War II, will turn 100-years-old on Sept. 1 and his neighbors are ready to celebrate.

“It’s not every day that you get to have somebody that celebrates their 100th birthday so we really wanted to make it special for him,” said Brandi Baez, who has lived next door to Robinett the past eight years. “The fact that he’s still at home with Juanita is also very special. He’s still up and around until a few years ago, he was still doing a hundred push-ups a day,”

Robinett, a retired accountant, served under General Patton in Africa.

“We didn’t see much of him, we was behind him,” said Robinett. “We serviced him, so we stayed right behind him all the way through Africa and then Cecily and then Italy.”

Robinett has been married to his wife, Juanita, who’s 94, for 69 years.

“It’s unbelievable that he’s here with me, all these years,” Juanita Robinett said with a smile.

Robinett grew up in Bettsville, Ohio, and graduated from Bowling Green State University after returning home from the war. He enjoys his independence at home.

“I like it here. I’d like to stay here as long as I can,” said Robinett.

Next-door neighbor, Carlos Baez, says the idea of showering Robinett with birthday cards is a fitting present.

“They still send my kids cards you know for their birthdays and things like that. Juanita remembers all that, we get a card from them for our anniversary. I mean it’s amazing,” said Baez.

And the secret to making it to 100?

“I guess I was just lucky,” said Robinett.

You can help Mr. Robinett celebrate by dropping off a birthday card along River Run Drive in Fremont.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home
Pitbull, Luke Bryan headline Put-in-Bay’s 2023 Bash on the Bay Music Festival
Brutal storm impact: Bash on the Bay postponed, Perch Fest cancelled
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
6-year-old boy hit by car while riding his bike in Toledo

Latest News

Recovery efforts are underway in Florida from Hurricane Idalia and local Red Cross volunteers...
Local Red Cross volunteers in Florida to assist with hurricane relief
8/31/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/31/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
A group of neighbors in Fremont are trying to collect 100 cards for a beloved WWII veteran.
Fremont neighbors ask public to drop off birthday cards for WWII veteran turning 100
A Toledo woman says the house next door to her on Parkside Blvd. has always been a problem and...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Trash-filled house attracts rodents