Fremont neighbors ask public to drop off birthday cards for WWII veteran turning 100

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s nothing quite like getting a card on your birthday, especially when you turn 100.

A group of neighbors in Fremont are trying to collect 100 cards for a beloved WWII veteran.

Ned Robinett, who served in the Army during World War II, will turn 100-years-old on Sept. 1 and his neighbors are ready to celebrate.

“It’s not every day that you get to have somebody that celebrates their 100th birthday so we really wanted to make it special for him,” said Brandi Baez, who has lived next door to Robinett the past eight years. “The fact that he’s still at home with Juanita is also very special. He’s still up and around until a few years ago, he was still doing a hundred push-ups a day,”

Robinett, a retired accountant, served under General Patton in Africa.

“We didn’t see much of him, we was behind him,” said Robinett. “We serviced him, so we stayed right behind him all the way through Africa and then Cecily and then Italy.”

Robinett has been married to his wife, Juanita, who’s 94, for 69 years.

“It’s unbelievable that he’s here with me, all these years,” Juanita Robinett said with a smile.

Robinett grew up in Bettsville, Ohio, and graduated from Bowling Green State University after returning home from the war. He enjoys his independence at home.

“I like it here. I’d like to stay here as long as I can,” said Robinett.

Next-door neighbor, Carlos Baez, says the idea of showering Robinett with birthday cards is a fitting present.

“They still send my kids cards you know for their birthdays and things like that. Juanita remembers all that, we get a card from them for our anniversary. I mean it’s amazing,” said Baez.

And the secret to making it to 100?

“I guess I was just lucky,” said Robinett.

You can help Mr. Robinett celebrate by dropping off a birthday card along River Run Drive in Fremont.

