Groundbreaking ceremony for Wayman Palmer YMCA set for Sept. 12

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Wayman Palmer YMCA has been set for Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will be held at Inez Nash Park at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The construction of the new state-of-the-art facility will be $28,669,000. The building will feature amenities such as an indoor pool, fitness center, gymnasiums and spaces for community gatherings.

According to a press release from the mayor’s office, the construction is expected to take 15 months with a grand opening expected in January 2025.

The original estimate for the building was $21 million with the city paying $19 million and the YMCA contributing $3 million. On Aug. 9, the total cost of the project was announced and was $6 million higher than the original projection.

Project leaders say new market tax credits or federal grant dollars will help fund the remaining balance.

