LIVE: Ohio figuring out how to spend $2 billion in opioid settlement money

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio leaders are in the process of figuring out how to spend $2 billion in opioid settlement money over the course of the next nearly two decades.

The state created a non-profit group called the OneOhio Recovery Foundation to oversee 55% of the money. The organization is tasked with overseeing $1.1 billion dollars that will be spent on short-term and long-term projects that local communities can use to address the opioid crisis.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently named Alisha Nelson as the first executive director of the foundation. She was previously serving as the director of RecoveryOhio. Nelson also served under DeWine when he was attorney general as the leader of the office’s anti-drug efforts.

The foundation’s board has 29 appointed members along with regional subcommittees.

The foundation’s board members, including Sen. Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) insist that the foundation will operate transparently as it meets to allocate money.

But some have raised concerns that the group has not been transparent. It has been accused of violating state open meeting laws. The Ohio Supreme Court unanimously ruled earlier this year that it is the functional equivalent of a public office and needs to make its records available to the public. But lawmakers inserted language in the state budget that exempts the foundation from public records and meeting laws.

Harm Reduction Ohio President Dennis Cauchon raised the initial concerns about a lack of transparency. He’s also advocating for Ohioans who have lost family members to opioid overdoses to have a seat at the table when the money is allocated.

McColley and Cauchon joined Action News Now on Thursday as Ohio marked the third-annual Overdose Awareness Day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.