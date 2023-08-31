Toledo-area Red Cross volunteers begin deployment to help Florida recover from Hurricane Idalia

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Florida is beginning to assess the damage left behind from Hurricane Idalia. Volunteers from across the country are in the state ready to help with recovery efforts.

That includes crews from the Toledo area volunteering with the American Red Cross.

Lynnette Hartman joined Action News Now with Josh Croup before heading out for the first day of her two-week mission in Florida.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.